Charles Johnson will likely end his career as a Panther after signing extension

The Carolina Panthers re-signed defensive end Charles Johnson to a 2-year deal on Tuesday.
The extension means that Johnson, 30, will likely finish his career as a member of the Carolina Panthers since 2007.
A league source confirmed the deal is worth $9.5 million.
This story will be updated.
