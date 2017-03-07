Carolina Panthers

March 7, 2017 6:07 PM

Charles Johnson will likely end his career as a Panther after signing extension

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers re-signed defensive end Charles Johnson to a 2-year deal on Tuesday.

The extension means that Johnson, 30, will likely finish his career as a member of the Carolina Panthers since 2007.

A league source confirmed the deal is worth $9.5 million.

This story will be updated.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

View more video

Sports Videos