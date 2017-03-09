Carolina Panthers expected to sign OT Matt Kalil when free agency opens at 4 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers look like they’ll have a new left tackle – and a second Kalil brother, too.
Vikings free agent tackle Matt Kalil is expected to sign with the Panthers – barring any 11th-hour complications – when the new league opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, a league source confirmed.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report that a Kalil-to-the-Panthers deal appears imminent.
Contract terms are unknown, although a source close to Kalil said Wednesday the former No. 4 pick from the 2012 draft would not come cheap. The Vikings wanted to keep Kalil, who is coming off September hip surgery.
The move will reunite Kalil with his older brother Ryan, a perennial Pro Bowler, and slide Michael Oher to right tackle. That assumes Oher is healthy: He’s still dealing with a brain injury five months after entering the concussion protocol, but has been working out at the team’s facilities.
The Panthers enter Thursday’s start of free agency with an estimated $25 million in cap space.
Carolina reportedly tried to land Cowboys safety Barry Church, who is set to sign with Jacksonville.
The Panthers also are expected to show interest in one of Matt Kalil’s teammates in Minnesota – nickel cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, who spent his first five seasons in Charlotte.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments