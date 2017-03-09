Carolina Panthers expected to sign OT Matt Kalil when free agency opens at 4 p.m.

1:48 Chisa Putman sworn in as York County magistrate Pause

1:58 Potential Waterford spec building sale 'a shot in the arm' for Rock Hill

2:27 NarroWay chef celebrates 80 years and countless meals

2:07 Video: Winthrop drops Campbell, wins first Big South title since 2010

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:59 The FBI director tapes over his laptop webcam

0:58 The insecurity of things

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

1:00 Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill