When the Carolina Panthers sign Matt Kalil, he’ll get P-A-I-D

Signs and reports (as well as Observer intel) point toward former Minnesota Vikings left tackle Matt Kalil being signed by the Carolina Panthers when he becomes a free agent on Thursday at 4 p.m.
But a new report from USA Today national NFL reporter Tom Pelissaro outlines just how much Carolina will pay Kalil.
According to Pelissaro, Kalil will get a 5-year, $55.5 million deal, and $25 million guaranteed, from the Panthers. The Observer was able to confirm those numbers shortly afterward.
The move will reunite Kalil with his older brother Ryan, a Pro Bowl center, and slide last year’s starting left tackle, Michael Oher, to right tackle – if Oher is healthy. He’s still dealing with a brain injury more than five months after entering the concussion protocol, but has been working out at the team’s facilities.
Last week, Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman said Oher was still in the concussion protocol.
Oher’s contract, signed last offseason, was for three years and $21.5 million, with a $9.5 million gaurantee. When those numbers are compared with Kalil’s it’s obvious that Carolina is making this signing quite an investment toward the protection of quarterback Cam Newton.
The Panthers enter Thursday’s start of free agency with an estimated $25 million in cap space.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments