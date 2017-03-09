Source: ‘Realistic’ that Panthers sign Bucs receiver Russell Shepard

Just hours after reports surfaced that the Carolina Panthers would be losing one of their most-targeted receivers in Ted Ginn Jr. to NFC South rival New Orleans through free agency, another foe likely bore fruit.
A league source told the Charlotte Observer Thursday that it’s realistic to expect that the Panthers work a deal out with Tampa Bay wide receiver Russell Shepard.
Shepard would be considered an “up-and-comer” receiver who especially stands out on special teams – perhaps as a replacement for free agent Philly Brown (also gifted in that area), who will be testing the market this season.
Shepard, an LSU product and Houston native, has 30 catches for 432 yards and three touchdowns over a 3-year career – 23 catches and 341 yards notably came in 2016. Shepard also averaged 14.8 yards per catch last season and recovered a fumble on special teams.
Calls made to Shepard’s agent were not immediately returned, so the nature of the deal remains speculative.
The Panthers are still expected to draft at least one receiver and will meet privately with the NFL Combine’s 40-yard dash record-holder, Washington receiver John Ross.
Jourdan Rodrigue
