Panthers sign veteran safety Mike Adams to 2-year deal

Veteran safety Kurt Coleman is getting a little more experience in his secondary.
On Friday, the Panthers announced the signing of Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams, who will turn 36 on March 24, to a two-year deal. Adams was most recently with the Indianapolis Colts (since 2014).
Adams is a strong safety by nature, while Coleman is comfortable playing free safety. Both will bring a high level of experience needed in a very young secondary, also manned by second-year corners James Bradberry and Daryl Worley and 24-year-old safety Tre Boston.
Undrafted out of Delaware in 2004, Adams went on to an illustrious NFL career spanning four different teams (San Francisco, Cleveland, Denver and Indianapolis), during which time he racked up 737 tackles, 25 interceptions (two for touchdowns) and went to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years, 2014 and 2015.
[SCOTT FOWLER: $55.5 million gamble on Matt Kalil will make or break Panthers GM Dave Gettleman]
[REPORT CARD: Draft analytics site grades the free agent deal with tackle Matt Kalil]
[SURREAL DEAL: Frank Kalil’s sons will play on same team for first time – with NFL’s Carolina Panthers]
[MOCK TALK: Analyzing three new projections for Panthers’ No. 8 pick – none of which are Leonard Fournette]
Adams has also forced 11 fumbles and recovered 14.
He’s not the only veteran presence the Panthers’ defense will rely on – and the team’s new defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks, will likely appreciate them being around.
Carolina re-signed defensive end Charles Johnson, 30, to a 2-year deal just before he hit the free agency market this week. The team also smashed headlines by bringing back defensive end Julius Peppers, 37, on a 1-year deal. Peppers hasn’t recorded below seven sacks in a season since 2008.
This story will be updated.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments