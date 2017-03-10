Panthers veteran players react to Julius Peppers’ return

Julius Peppers is coming home.
The veteran defensive end and longtime Carolina Panther’s return to Charlotte was announced via his agent on Friday afternoon, after weeks of speculation.
Headed Home... pic.twitter.com/zXjPCmKMBS— Carl Carey, PhD (@CarlCareyPhD) March 10, 2017
Of course, he was recruited hard by players to get here – especially publicly so by defensive end Charles Johnson on Instagram:
After the news broke, Thomas Davis took to Instagram to welcome Peppers back, while Johnson went to Twitter for a little more cryptic of a message:
@panthers one more time— charles johnson (@randywattson) March 10, 2017
(Is that a Captain Munnerlyn hint from Johnson?)
