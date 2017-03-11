Captain Munnerlyn sought return to Panthers because of what he saw from Dave Gettleman

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event Pause

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

1:53 Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football

1:31 Former House member Jim Battle explains why Nichols needs flood recovery aid from the state

1:37 How to make a monster movie mask, from a Fort Mill professional

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

2:07 Video: Winthrop drops Campbell, wins first Big South title since 2010

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials