After missing NFL combine drills with injury, will Elijah Hood run at UNC pro day?

Former North Carolina running back Elijah Hood plans to run and participate in position drills at the Tar Heels’ pro day Tuesday after he was sidelined at the NFL scouting combine with a leg injury.
Hood told the Observer his hamstring – which he strained preparing for the combine – has healed and he expects to run the 40 and shuttle tests and go through running back drills for scouts and NFL personnel in Chapel Hill.
Hood, a former Charlotte Catholic star, measured 5-11 and 232 pounds at the combine and did 18 reps on the pro (225-pound) bench press. Otherwise, Hood was a spectator while UNC teammate T.J. Logan clocked the fastest 40 among the running backs at 4.37 seconds.
Hood initially announced in December he planned to stay in school after an injury-plagued junior season. But two weeks later he entered the draft, saying it had been a difficult decision.
Hood, named the state’s high school player of the year in 2013 after his second 3,000-yard rushing season, rushed for 1,463 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore at UNC.
Hood is considered a late-round prospect who could go undrafted, according to analysts. They view him as potentially a short-yardage back at the next level.
