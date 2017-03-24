Panthers report best news yet on where OT Michael Oher (concussion protocol) stands

Bank of America Stadium is a busy construction zone this offseason as workers renovate the club level and install a new drainage system below the field.
Amid the drilling and digging, offensive tackle Michael Oher has been showing up every day in the hopes of playing again.
Oher, 30, has been in the concussion protocol for nearly six months, although it’s unclear whether he’s actually undergone neurocognitive testing since the season ended. Asked that specifically Friday during a media gathering at the stadium, Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman reiterated Oher remains in the protocol.
But Gettleman said Oher has been active in the weight room – a good sign for a player who first reported concussion symptoms before a Week 4 game at Atlanta on Oct. 2.
“He’s working out five days in the week. He’s working his fanny off. He’s doing NFL workouts,” Gettleman said. “He is fully engaged in that weight room and sweating his butt off and he looks great. He sounds great.”
When the Panthers signed free agent Matt Kalil to a $55.5 million contract this month, their plan was to start Kalil at left tackle and slide Oher to the right side.
Gettleman seemed to suggestion Oher is moving in that direction with his strength and conditioning sessions.
“His workouts right now are not for the faint of heart. They’re not,” Gettleman said. “He’s down there grunting like everybody else.”
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments