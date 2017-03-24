Dave Gettleman: Team has been ‘transparent’ in regards to Cam Newton’s shoulder injury

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced that franchise quarterback Cam Newton will have surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff on March 30. The announcement came along with the revelation that the injury was discovered in a December MRI after Newton was hurt in a game against San Diego.
That directly contradicted the confirmations made at the time by head coach Ron Rivera and Newton himself that the MRI “came back clean.”
On Friday, Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman was asked directly about the contradictons in a small media gathering – which he opened by stating that he really “had nothing to add” to the report, given to the Panthers in-house media by head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion.
“I mean, what the medical people said, you know, what was said was said,” Gettleman said. “I wasn’t there. I don’t know anything about it. I just know that Ryan laid out the plan, where we are going with it, and I have nothing to add, I really don’t.”
Several minutes later, Gettleman was asked to clarify those specific December comments by Rivera and Newton that denied any injury to Newton’s shoulder after the MRI.
We have been very transparent. I know that Ron (Rivera) is as transparent as any head coach in this league, and I know I am as well. And my integrity is very important to me, so the facts are the facts. Panthers GM Dave Gettleman, on contradictory statements regarding Cam Newton’s injury in December
“The bottom line is, my integrity and the organization’s integrity is very important,” he said. “Our owner is old-school. I’m old-school, so it works for me. At the end of the day, it is what it is. We have been very transparent. I know that Ron is as transparent as any head coach in this league, and I know I am as well. And my integrity is very important to me, so the facts are the facts. And Ryan laid it out. Keep moving.”
Newton is expected to begin a throwing rehabilitation regimen 12 weeks after Dr. Pat Connor performs the arthroscopic procedure, and throw fully with the team at 16 weeks.
Gettleman echoed Vermillion’s confidence that Newton will be ready for training camp in August, and that there is a plan in place for the upcoming OTAs without Newton, who will be unavailable while rehabbing his shoulder. That leaves two backups, Derek Anderson and Joe Webb, as the quarterbacks who will throw during that time.
Whether that means bringing in a practice squad quarterback remains to be seen.
“I’m not going to tell you what we’re doing. But we’ve got a plan, and we’re going to keep moving forward,” he said. “You’re always looking to better your team, no matter what position it is.
“We may do something, we may not. We’ll just see what’s available and who’s out there.”
