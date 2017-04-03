Report: Panthers to work out top-10 tight end prospect

Things are heating up for the Carolina Panthers this draft season.
According to a report from NFL.com’s Conor Orr, prolific Alabama tight end O.J. Howard will work out for the Panthers this week. Orr said this will actually be Howard’s first private workout with a team (he has a few more scheduled this week as well with other teams).
Howard has been working out with the staff at Alabama this draft season. He told Orr he expects to run through “plenty of in-line blocking drills” when he visits the Panthers.
A potential top-10 prospect in this year’s draft, Howard has dazzled teams in workouts at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine with his prowess as a receiving threat as well as his blocking ability.
Carolina has a Pro Bowl tight end on its roster already in Greg Olsen, but wants to move its offense forward in 2017 with more use of two-tight end sets and both blocking and receiving help for quarterback Cam Newton.
The Panthers also reportedly worked out Miami tight end David Njoku last month.
