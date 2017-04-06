Carolina Panthers

April 6, 2017 12:18 PM

Source: Christian McCaffrey had visit with Carolina Panthers

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers got a visit from Stanford multi-purpose back Christian McCaffrey last week, a source told the Observer.

McCaffrey’s name has recently circulated as a potential top-10 pick. The Panthers pick No. 8.

Next week, the Panthers will get a visit from LSU running back Leonard Fournette, a source told the Obsever this week.

