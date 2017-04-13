Attention NFL fans, party planners: Here’s when the league reveals its 2017 schedule

1:02 Thousands of kids flock to Rock Hill softball fields for plastic eggs Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:59 Video: Northwestern winning the Wheels tournament would be great, but...

2:50 Teacher Justin Ashley

1:31 Kingsley development can become 'mecca' of Fort Mill, York County, says restaurant manager

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:58 Neighbors say man killed in Rock Hill was 'nice guy'

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3

0:26 File video: Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting