Attention NFL fans, party planners: Here’s when the league reveals its 2017 schedule

The Detroit Lions gave the world a peek at their new uniforms Thursday night. Their team president also apparently unveiled a bit of information that most NFL fans – and social-event planners – want to know.
In a likely unintended remark during the uniform unveiling, Lions team president Rod Wood also revealed that NFL plans to release the regular-season schedule next Thursday. That’s a week before the NFL draft begins on April 27.
When asked what comes next, Wood mentioned a “renovation” as his main focus along with “a lot of stuff to get done before the season starts.”
And then the slip.
“The schedule coming out next Thursday will be a focus, too.”
Oops.
Oops!Rod Wood lets it slip that the NFL will release its schedule next Thursday.https://t.co/35StGLuJ5f— Freep Sports (@freepsports) April 14, 2017
The NFL released preseason opponents on Monday, including the Carolina Panthers’ slate of four games against AFC foes.
Every NFL team already knows which other teams it will play in the regular season next season. (And let’s not get into flexible scheduling for now.)
Still, knowing when and where those games takes place and when the bye weeks can be a big deal for some people. Timing of vacations, weddings and social events might hinge on that information.
And while there’s always a chance that Wood was mistaken or the NFL changes its release plans, apparently we know now when we’ll get the regular-season schedule.
Stay tuned.
#SameHeartNewArmor— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 14, 2017
https://t.co/EapxyelgHn pic.twitter.com/4ajRUaZd3M
