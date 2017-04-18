Carolina Panthers

April 18, 2017 5:36 PM

Source: Panthers will bring in 6-foot-6, 300-pound defensive tackle for minicamp

The 2017 NFL Draft is just days away, but that won’t stop the Panthers from looking for a little bit of older competition to bring into the locker room once spring ball starts.

A source told the Charlotte Observer that the Panthers will bring 6-foot-6, 300-pound defensive tackle Drew Iddings in for minicamp after the draft.

Iddings, 24, was formerly with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota. Oakland helped him add about 35 pounds since his college days and used him as a 3-technique. The source said the Panthers planned to do the same in camp.

Iddings displays surprising athleticism for his size. At the NFL Combine in 2016, he ran a 4.74-second 40-yard dash and was a high-jump state champion twice in high school in South Dakota - according to his student bio, he cleared 6 feet, 9 inches as a personal best.

