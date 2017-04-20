Carolina Panthers

April 20, 2017 3:24 PM

Panthers schedule is out Thursday night, but here are 3 things we have already learned

By Joseph Person

The Carolina Panthers will open the 2017 NFL season in San Francisco against the 49ers, according to league sources. That will mark the sixth times in seven years a Ron Rivera-coached Panthers team has started the year on the road.

Rivera was upset a season ago when the Panthers had to start on the road against the Denver Broncos in a Super Bowl rematch rather than kicking off the season in Charlotte.

The Observer has also learned:

▪  The home opener is in Week 2 at home against Buffalo and new Bills coach Sean McDermott, who was Carolina’s defensive coordinator for six seasons starting in 2011.

▪  And the Panthers close the season on New Year’s Eve in Atlanta against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opens this year.

The NFL will release the full schedule on Thursday night at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.

