2017 NFL draft: Top 10 linebackers | Will Panthers seek depth in late rounds?

The top 10 linebackers available in the 2017 NFL draft:
1. Reuben Foster
College: Alabama.
Ht.: 6-0. Wt.: 229.
Projected round: 1st.
Comment: The best of this LB class, but is expected to slide after he provided a diluted sample at the drug test at the NFL scouting combine.
2. Haason Reddick
College: Temple.
Ht.: 6-2. Wt.: 237.
Projected round: 1st.
Comment: Former walk-on could be top-10 pick after strong showings at Senior Bowl and combine.
3. Jarrad Davis
College: Florida.
Ht.: 6-1. Wt.: 238.
Projected round: 1st.
Comment: Aggressive tackler who can play all three LB spots; slowed by ankle injury last season.
4. Zach Cunningham
College: Vanderbilt.
Ht.: 6-3. Wt.: 234.
Projected round: 1st-2nd.
Comment: Long, lean playmaker needs to add bulk to be an every-down linebacker.
5. Raekwon McMillan
College: Ohio State.
Ht.: 6-2. Wt.: 240.
Projected round: 2nd.
Comment: Has the size and tackling ability to play MLB, but weak in coverage and as a blitzer.
6. T.J. Watt
College: Wisconsin.
Ht.: 6-4. Wt.: 252.
Projected round: 2nd-3rd.
Comment: Latest Watt brother has – surprise! – a huge frame and a big motor.
7. Duke Riley
College: LSU.
Ht.: 6-0. Wt.: 232.
Projected round: 2nd-3rd.
Comment: Voted Tigers’ MVP last year after finishing with 93 tackles and an interception.
8. Kendell Beckwith
College: LSU.
Ht.: 6-2. Wt.: 243.
Projected round: 2nd-3rd.
Comment: Big inside LB coming off knee surgery that sidelined him for combine and pro day.
9. Ryan Anderson
College: Alabama.
Ht.: 6-2. Wt.: 253.
Projected round: 3rd.
Comment: Limited coverage skills, but could thrive as an edge rusher in a 3-4 scheme.
10. Alex Anzalone
College: Florida.
Ht.: 6-3. Wt.: 241.
Projected round: 3rd-4th.
Comment: Fast and athletic enough to cover TEs, but struggled to stay healthy in college.
Panthers’ perspective
The Panthers are set with their starting linebackers. But after backup MLB A.J. Klein left in free agency, it wouldn’t be bad for Carolina to pick up another linebacker on the second or third day of the draft. The Panthers worked out Boise State’s Tanner Vallejo, a late-round prospect who could play special teams and add depth.
Local connection
Clemson inside linebacker Ben Boulware was one of the emotional leaders on the Tigers’ national championship team. Boulware led Clemson with 116 tackles and also forced three fumbles. The native of Anderson, S.C., did not test well at the combine but could be a late-round pick.
Sleeper
Connor Harris, who starred at Division II Lindenwood (Mo.), lacks height (5-11) and strength (only 18 reps on the pro bench at the combine). But the former high school safety knows how to tackle: In 48 career starts at middle linebacker, Harris set the NCAA record with 633 tackles. That should be good enough to make him a late-round pick and an immediate contributor on special teams.
Worth noting
Illinois LB Carroll Phillips is the cousin of rapper (and Miami booster) Luther Campbell. Phillips signed with Cincinnati initially, but failed to qualify. ... There are a lot of family connections among Illini LBs. Hardy Nickerson is the son of the All-Pro LB by the same name who played 16 seasons in the NFL. ... Wisconsin’s Vince Biegel grew up on a cranberry farm, and also played ice hockey in high school.
