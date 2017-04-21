2017 NFL draft: Top 10 wide receivers | Three Carolinas prospects among the best

1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game Pause

0:50 NFL Draft 2017: Panthers preview

1:32 Video: Indian Land baseball showing Noah Fike what a team is

1:03 York County visitor bureau to discuss director, who faces larcency charge, next week

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:13 Queen Elizabeth's life in numbers

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:05 Town of Fort Mill accepts Walter Elisha Park from Springs family