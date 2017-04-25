Selection of Mitchell Trubisky or Deshaun Watson could mean a Panthers draft bonanza

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game Pause 1:14 Taxiway pavement at Rock Hill/York County airport will undergo $4M rehab 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:26 Crews clear half-century old fallen trees at Rock Hill's Glencairn Garden 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 1:32 Video: Indian Land baseball showing Noah Fike what a team is 3:15 Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

With the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have plenty of options to address several needs. Panthers beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue breaks down who the team might pick in the First Round, and other names to look out for. Eric Garland and Jourdan Rodrigue / McClatchy