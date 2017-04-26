2017 NFL draft: Top players available by position

The top players available by position in the 2017 NFL draft:
Quarterbacks
No. Player
School
Ht.
Wt.
Rnd
1. Deshaun Watson
Clemson
6-2
221
1st
2. Mitch Trubisky
North Carolina
6-2
222
1st
3. Patrick Mahomes
Texas Tech
6-2
225
1st-2nd
4. DeShone Kizer
Notre Dame
6-4
233
2nd-3rd
5. Davis Webb
California
6-4
229
3rd
6. Nathan Peterman
Pittsburgh
6-2
226
3rd-4th
7. Josh Dobbs
Tennessee
6-3
216
3rd-4th
8. Brad Kaaya
Miami
6-4
214
4th-5th
9. Jerod Evans
Virginia Tech
6-3
232
5th-6th
10. C.J. Beathard
Iowa
6-2
219
5th-6th
Running backs
No. Player
School
Ht.
Wt.
Rnd
1. Leonard Fournette
LSU
6-0
228
1st
2. Christian McCaffrey
Stanford
5-11
202
1st
3. Dalvin Cook
Florida State
5-11
210
1st
4. Alvin Kamara
Tennessee
5-10
214
2nd-3rd
5. Curtis Samuel
Ohio State
5-10
196
2nd-3rd
6. Samaje Perine
Oklahoma
5-11
233
2nd-3rd
7. Joe Mixon
Oklahoma
6-1
228
4th
8. D’Onta Foreman
Texas
6-0
233
4th-5th
9. Kareem Hunt
Toledo
5-10
216
4th-5th
10. Wayne Gallman
Clemson
6-0
215
5th
Wide receivers
No. Player
School
Ht.
Wt.
Rnd
1. Corey Davis
Western Michigan
6-3
209
1st
2. Mike Williams
Clemson
6-4
218
1st
3. Chris Godwin
Penn State
6-1
209
1st
4. John Ross
Washington
5-11
190
2nd
5. Zay Jones
East Carolina
6-2
201
2nd
6. Carlos Henderson
Louisiana Tech
5-10
200
3rd
7. Taywan Taylor
Western Kentucky
5-11
203
3rd
8. Cooper Kupp
Eastern Washington
6-2
204
3rd
9. ArDarius Stewart
Alabama
5-11
204
5th
10. Ryan Switzer
North Carolina
5-8
185
6th
Tight ends
No. Player
School
Ht.
Wt.
Rnd
1. O.J. Howard
Alabama
6-5
250
1st
2. David Njoku
Miami
6-4
246
1st
3. Evan Ingram
Ole Miss
6-3
235
2nd
4. Gerald Everett
South Alabama
6-2
239
2nd/3rd
5. Jake Butt
Michigan
6-5
246
3rd/4th
Offensive linemen
No. Name
Pos
College
Ht.
Wt.
Rnd
1. Garett Bolles
OT
Utah
6-5
297
1st/2nd
2. Cam Robinson
OT
Alabama
6-6
322
1st
3. Ryan Ramczyk
OT
Wisconsin
6-6
310
1st/2nd
4. Forrest Lamp
OT
Western Kentucky
6-4
309
2nd
5. Dion Dawkins
OT
Temple
6-4
314
2nd
6. Taylor Moton
OT
Western Michigan
6-5
319
2nd
7. Pat Elfein
OT
Ohio State
6-3
303
2nd/3rd
8. Antonio Garcia
OT
Troy
6-6
302
2nd/3rd
9. Dan Feeney
OT
Indiana
6-4
305
2nd/3rd
10. Chase Roullier
OT
Wyoming
6-4
312
3rd/4th
Defensive backs
No. Name
College
Ht.
Wt.
Rnd
1. Gareon Conley, CB
Ohio State
6-0
195
1st
2. Malik Hooker, S
Ohio State
6-foot-1
206
1st
3. Jamal Adams, S
LSU
6-0
214
1st
4. Marshon Lattimore, CB
Ohio State
6-0
193
1st
5. Kevin King, CB
Washington
6-foot-3
200
1st/2nd
6. Chidobe Awuzie, CB
Colorado
6-0
202
1st/2nd
7. Budda Baker, S
Washington
5-10
195
1st/2nd
8. Josh Jones, S
N.C. State
6-1
220
2nd
9. Obi Melifonwu, S
UConn
6-4
224
1st/2nd
10. Jabrill Peppers, S
Michigan
5-11
215
1st/2nd
Linebackers
No. Player
School
Ht.
Wt.
Rnd
1. Reuben Foster
Alabama
6-0
229
1st
2. Haason Reddick
Temple
6-2
237
1st
3. Jarrad Davis
Florida
6-1
238
1st
4. Zach Cunningham
Vanderbilt
6-3
234
1st-2nd
5. Raekwon McMillan
Ohio State
6-2
240
2nd
6. T.J. Watt
Wisconsin
6-4
252
2nd-3rd
7. Duke Riley
LSU
6-0
232
2nd-3rd
8. Kendell Beckwith
LSU
6-2
243
2nd-3rd
9. Ryan Anderson
Alabama
6-2
253
3rd
10. Alex Anzalone
Florida
6-3
241
3rd-4th
Defensive linemen
No. Name
Pos
College
Ht.
Wt.
Rnd
1. Myles Garrett
DE
Texas A&M
6-4
272
1st
2. Jonathan Allen
DT
Alabama
6-3
286
1st
3. Solomon Thomas
DE
Stanford
6-2
273
1st
4. Derek Barnett
DE
Tennessee
6-3
259
1st
5. Takkarist McKinley
DE
UCLA
6-2
250
1st-2nd
6. Tim Williams
DE
Alabama
6-3
244
1st-2nd
7. Charles Harris
DE
Missouri
6-3
253
1st-2nd
8. Taco Charlton
DE
Michigan
6-5
277
1st-2nd
9. Caleb Brantley
DT
Florida
6-3
307
2nd
10. Malik McDowell
DT
Michigan
6-6
295
2nd-3rd
Specialists
No. Name
College
Ht.
Wt.
Rnd
1. Zane Gonzalez
Arizona State
6-1
190
4th
2. Austin Rehkow
Idaho
6-3
214
5th
3. Jake Elliot
Memphis
5-10
176
6th
4. Matt Davis
UNC Pembroke
6-1
190
6th/7th
5. Adam Griffith
Alabama
5-10
192
UDFA
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Want more information? Our NFL draft position previews:
[TOP 10 RUNNING BACKS: Panthers’ top pick might come from this list]
[TOP 10 WIDE RECEIVERS: Three Carolinas prospects among the best]
[TOP 10 QUARTERBACKS: UNC’s Trubisky, Clemson’s Watson top list]
[TOP 10 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: Some diamonds in overall rough class]
[TOP 5 TIGHT ENDS: Alabama’s O.J. Howard could be a generational talent]
[TOP 10 DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: Set at DT, Panthers could use young edge rusher]
[TOP 10 LINEBACKERS: Will Panthers seek depth in late rounds?]
[TOP 10 DEFENSIVE BACKS: List is full of Buckeyes; Panthers could dip in]
[TOP 5 SPECIALISTS: Possible competition for Panthers’ Graham Gano]
Comments