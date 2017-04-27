NFL draft: Chicago Bears trade up to take UNC’s Mitch Trubisky at No. 2

Mitch Trubisky
Ht.: 6-2. Wt.: 222.
Position: Quarterback.
College: North Carolina.
What he offers: Boasts a tremendous pocket presence and excellent throwing mechanics despite starting just 13 games for the Tar Heels. Ran the 40 in 4.67 seconds at the combine and is more elusive than people think. Doesn’t have the arm strength of a QB such as Cam Newton, but has good touch and can make all the throws.
Worth mentioning: Trubisky spent three seasons at UNC backing up former Mallard Creek QB Marquis Williams, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings last year but was later cut. ... Trubisky was Ohio’s Mr. Football after becoming the first Cleveland-area QB to throw for 9,000 yards.
Bet you didn’t know: Trubisky’s parents met on a flag football team at the University of Akron. ... Trubisky wore No. 10 at UNC because it was his father’s number in high school.
What they’re saying: “It was crazy. There was no call. I didn't think I was going to be picked until the commissioner said my name.” - Trubisky, after his selection.
