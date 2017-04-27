NFL draft: Houston Texans trade up, select Clemson QB Deshaun Watson 12th overall

Deshaun Watson
Ht.: 6-2. Wt.: 221.
Position: Quarterback
College: Clemson
What he offers: The current national-title-holding quarterback has a strong arm and offers dual-threat capabilities as a runner. Watson threw for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns and rushed for another 630 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016. He is compared by some analysts to former Heisman winner Marcus Mariota.
Worth mentioning: Watson is very decorated, with consensus All-American honors, two Manning Awards, two Davey O’Brien Awards and one Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. ... Watson was the first college quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in a season – as a sophomore at Clemson. ... The Texans traded away their 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland to get the pick.
Bet you didn’t know: When Watson, a native of Georgia, was 11 years old, his life was changed by Atlanta Falcons running back Warrick Dunn, who donated a home to Watson’s family.
