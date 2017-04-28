NFL draft: Taylor Moton, round 2, pick 64

Taylor Moton
Ht.: 6-5. Wt.: 319.
Position: Tackle/guard
College: Western Michigan
What he offers: Moton is a versatile and experience tackle who can also play guard.
Worth mentioning: Moton was a FWAA All-American and switched between right tackle and right guard while at Western Michigan. He was also a 2017 Senior Bowl invitee and standout.
Bet you didn’t know: Moton started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman, and had his first career catch after a deflected pass against Bowling Green.
