Carolina Panthers

April 28, 2017 9:40 PM

NFL draft: Taylor Moton, round 2, pick 64

By Jourdan Rodrigue

Taylor Moton

Ht.: 6-5. Wt.: 319.

Position: Tackle/guard

College: Western Michigan

What he offers: Moton is a versatile and experience tackle who can also play guard.

Worth mentioning: Moton was a FWAA All-American and switched between right tackle and right guard while at Western Michigan. He was also a 2017 Senior Bowl invitee and standout.

Bet you didn’t know: Moton started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman, and had his first career catch after a deflected pass against Bowling Green.

