Cleveland Browns make NFL draft history for Charlotte 49ers football program

On the first pick of the third round, the Charlotte 49ers football program hit a historic first as the Cleveland Browns added defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi with the 65th overall pick in the NFL draft.
Ogunjobi, a first-generation American who didn’t begin playing football until he got to high school, became the first 49ers player drafted into the NFL on Friday night.
“It hasn’t really hit me, yet. A bunch of mixed emotions,” said Ogunjobi on Friday night, according to a statement released by the 49ers. “It’s a blessing to be the first and to come out here and do what so many people said you couldn’t do. ...
“It’s crazy how it all happened. (I wear) No. 65 to be drafted as the 65th pick The story just keeps getting better and I’m excited to see how it continues.”
Ogunjobi is the Charlotte 49ers’ career leader in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks. He also exceled in the classroom.
“He’s everything you want in a student-athlete,” said 49ers coach Brad Lambert earlier this year. “He has very high goals and academically, he attained those and athletically, he attained those.”
The native of Nigeria is a double major in computer science and biology who is considering applying to med school.
“You see all my friends and my family are around me,” said Ogunjobi on Friday. “They’re a part of me. They’re the reason why I’m here. All the guys that helped me to reach this point.”
Ogunjobi took part in the 2017 Senior Bowl, as did members of the Browns coaching staff.
Ogunjobi, 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, started every single game the Charlotte 49ers have played up to this point. He played high school football for Ragsdale in the Greensboro area.
With the 65th pick in the @NFL Draft, the @Browns selected @Charlotte49ers' Larry Ogunjobi & @UNCCharlotte history was made! Congrats Larry! pic.twitter.com/gg5rkoV1zu— UNC Charlotte (@unccharlotte) April 29, 2017
