Is Kelvin Benjamin eating his way out of the Carolina Panthers’ plans?

1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game Pause

1:34 Scenes from the 2017 Come-See-Me Festival

0:41 Video: Montay Crockett honors his late mother with NFL deal

1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help

1:14 How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming?

1:06 Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:22 St. Philip Neri in Fort Mill to host a high school this fall

1:36 Are tattoos toxic?