May 01, 2017 3:48 PM

Source: Panthers rescind offer to undrafted defensive tackle after learning of assault case

By Jourdan Rodrigue

A source close to Washington State defensive tackle Robert Barber said that the Carolina Panthers rescinded an undrafted free-agent offer to Barber after learning he was facing trial on second-degree felony assault charges.

The source said the offer to Barber was made Saturday night, and Barber accepted, but it was taken back Sunday morning. According to Barber, the Panthers did not have knowledge of the pending case when they originally offered the contract.

The source said Barber has maintained that he was acting in self-defense.

Barber will face trial May 15 for allegedly punching a male Washington State student at a party in July 2016. He had an arraignment in March and his attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charge, according to a report from the Seattle Times. A 6-foot-3, 305-pound nose tackle, Barber was a two-year starter at Washington State before the alleged incident, which reportedly led to a concussion for one student and a broken jaw for another.

The Carolina Panthers were not immediately available for comment on Monday afternoon. The team released its list of undrafted free-agent signings on Monday morning, and Barber’s name was not included.

Carolina’s rookie minicamp will be held Friday and Saturday.

