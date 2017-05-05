Panthers get all 7 draft picks under contract

Rob Rogers, who handles contracts for the Panthers, had a productive couple of days.
The Panthers had all seven of their draft picks signed Friday before the start of the second of three scheduled practices during the team’s two-day rookie minicamp.
The rookie wage scale that owners wanted in the 2011 collective bargaining agreement has simplified the process. Still, the Panthers were the first team to get all of their draft picks under contract.
First-round running back Christian McCaffrey, second-round tackle Taylor Moton and sixth-round linebacker Alex Armah signed Thursday, and the remaining four picks finalized their four-year deals Friday.
The Panthers also have signed their five undrafted free agents: Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware; Mississippi State receiver Fred Ross; Charlotte wideout Austin Duke; Notre Dame cornerback Cole Luke; and Florida defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.
