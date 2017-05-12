Carolina Panthers

May 12, 2017 9:53 PM

Dee-fense! Here’s how Panthers Charles Johnson fights for Cam Newton’s right to party

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, known and paid well for pressuring and bringing down quarterbacks, also knows how to look out for his own, at least on social media.

Johnson took to Twitter this week to spar with fans who were dogging Cam Newton about the rap video he released on his 28th birthday.

In the music video, Newton sings a verison of 2 Chainz’ “Birthday Song” – with lyrics asking for a woman with a “big booty” – in a lively celebration set in Costa Rica amid a massive mansion and yachts. Newton appears to be having a blast, riding four-wheelers, clowning around at a card game, playfully flipping from a boat and getting in some beach volleyball.

Not everyone got into the birthday spirit, apparently, leading to Johnson’s reaction.

“Let that man live it's his bday,” tweeted Johnson.

Johnson’s best line came in his second tweet, where he said if New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had released such a video, the fans would have loved it and it would have won a Grammy.

Reaction on social media was, predictably, mixed.

Some people loved Johnson’s message.

Some voiced other thoughts.

CHARLES_JOHNSON_01
