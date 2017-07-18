Carolina Panthers left tackle Michael Oher responded Tuesday to the firing of general manager Dave Gettleman.
Carolina Panthers

July 18, 2017

Panthers who played role in Dave Gettleman’s ouster due some karma, Michael Oher says

By Jourdan Rodrigue

As the fallout from Monday’s firing of Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman continues, tackle Michael Oher weighed in with an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

“While on the plane headed to see concussion specialist Mickey Collins, I learned that GM Dave Gettleman has been dismissed this is news that I hated to hear,” he wrote. Oher has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since last September and missed both the optional and mandatory team workouts the Panthers held this spring, but returned to Charlotte to meet with team doctors on the first day of mandatory minicamp last month.

“In this business you don’t build personal relationships but I can honestly say I had one with Mr. G he is the only person besides (head athletic trainer) R.V. (Ryan Vermillion) and (team doctor) Dr. (Robert) Heyer who has constantly checked on my well weing, condition and state of mind in the time that I’ve been suffering from my injury,” he wrote.

“Guy really cares about you as a person just not the player also his (sic) always interested in how your family is as well hated to hear that news but I know he’ll be fine. And for the people who were happy and had something to do with it downstairs, Karma’s ... !”

 

Many former players that had been let go by Gettleman, including receiver Steve Smith and corner Josh Norman, publicly rejoiced on Twitter at the news of Gettleman’s firing. Oher seems to be offering the exact opposite sentiment, and seems to suggest other players had a hand in ousting Gettleman.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

