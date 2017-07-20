Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis hugs team owner Jerry Richardson following the Panthers' 49-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis hugs team owner Jerry Richardson following the Panthers' 49-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. JEFF SINER jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
July 20, 2017 8:30 AM

Here’s what Panthers owner Jerry Richardson looked like as a Colts wide receiver

By Mike Reader

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis gave his Facebook and Twitter followers a Throwback Thursday treat ahead of schedule this week.

Davis posted a photo from decades ago of Panthers owner Jerry Richardson in his Baltimore Colts jersey for his boss’ 81st birthday on Tuesday.

“Everyone please help me wish the best owner in the entire @NFL Mr. Jerry Richardson a very Happy Birthday!!” Davis wrote on his Facebook post.

Richardson, a wide receiver out of Wofford College, played two years for the Colts.

Though his stay in the NFL was short, Richardson capped his rookie season with a memorable catch, a 12-yard touchdown pass from Johnny Unitas in the 1959 NFL Championship. The Colts won their second straight NFL title with a 31-16 win over the New York Giants.

Richardson was also named the Colts’ top rookie that season, some 58 years ago.

Carolina Panthers team owner Jerry Richardson celebrated his 81st birthday on Tuesday.
Richardson famously used the bonus from the ’59 championship game to launch a business career that made him millions and enabled him to become the first former NFL player to own a franchise since George Halas owned the Chicago Bears.

