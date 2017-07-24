NC State Wolfpack wide receiver T.J. Graham (6) pushes Louisville Cardinals defensive back Anthony Branch (25) following a pass reception during second quarter action in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, December 27, 2011. Graham was signed by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, July 24, on the even of the team’s 2017 training camp in Spartanburg. Jeff Siner - jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NC State Wolfpack wide receiver T.J. Graham (6) pushes Louisville Cardinals defensive back Anthony Branch (25) following a pass reception during second quarter action in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, December 27, 2011. Graham was signed by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, July 24, on the even of the team’s 2017 training camp in Spartanburg. Jeff Siner - jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NC State Wolfpack wide receiver T.J. Graham (6) pushes Louisville Cardinals defensive back Anthony Branch (25) following a pass reception during second quarter action in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, December 27, 2011. Graham was signed by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, July 24, on the even of the team’s 2017 training camp in Spartanburg. Jeff Siner - jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

July 24, 2017 4:48 PM

Panthers sign N.C. State receiver to put roster at 90 on eve of training camp

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

He might be going by “Trevor” now, but sports fans in the Carolinas likely remember “T.J.” Graham well.

The former N.C. State star and Raleigh native was signed by the Panthers on Monday afternoon, with team slated to report to training camp in Spartanburg on Tuesday morning.

Graham’s signing caps the roster at the league-allotted 90 players, after tackle Michael Oher was cut last week.

Graham, a 5-foot-11 and 188-pound receiver, was a two-sport athlete for the Wolfpack, excelling in track and field and at football from 2008-11 before being drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills.

While at N.C. State, he set the ACC record for kick return yards with 3,153. The Panthers are searching for a return man after the departure of Ted Ginn Jr. in free agency. With 14 receivers on the roster entering camp (not counting rookie running back/receiver Christian McCaffrey), having special teams skill could help set Graham apart.

Graham spent two seasons in Buffalo and also had brief stints with the Titans, Jets and Saints before moving to the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes.

Players report to camp in Spartanburg at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game
Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:22

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 0:43

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

View More Video