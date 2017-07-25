7 things we learned at Carolina Panthers training camp reporting day

Seven things we learned as the Carolina Panthers reported for training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg on Tuesday.
▪ Receiver Devin Funchess did not join quarterback Cam Newton and many other receivers for throwing drills and workouts in Baltimore. Funchess, who expects his role to expand this season, said his grandfather had to have a health procedure so he was attending to that instead of going to Baltimore.
▪ Rookie receiver Curtis Samuel’s mother dropped him off at camp – but did maintain the “cool parent” amount of distance as he walked into the dorms.
▪ Center Ryan Kalil is not yet fully cleared following last year’s shoulder surgery. He said he still has some rehab work to do but he will be “ready to go by Week 1.”
▪ Second-year corner Daryl Worley said the locker room is not concerned about and will not discuss the major front-office shift Panthers owner Jerry Richardson implemented last week. Richardson fired general manager Dave Gettleman last Monday and replaced him with interim GM (and former longtime GM) Marty Hurney.
▪ Some of the training camp veterans realize that there is no such thing as a completely drama-free camp. Safety Kurt Coleman noted that last year many of the first-day questions were about the departure of cornerback Josh Norman. This time they were about the departure of the man who made that decision – Gettleman.
▪ Tight end Greg Olsen said he thought it would have been “selfish” for him to conduct a training-camp holdout even though he still would like a new contract. He’s right - Olsen holding out would have been a major distraction.
▪ Rookie running back and No. 8 overall pick Christian McCaffrey arrived at camp on Monday night, forgoing the traditional walk-in.
