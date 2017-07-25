Panthers coach Ron Rivera’s training camp updates on Cam Newton, Kelvin Benjamin, more

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera met with the media as his team reported to training camp at Wofford College on Tuesday. Among the highlights:
▪ Rivera said quarterback Cam Newton, who had surgery for a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder in March, would be limited to begin camp but that he was happy with Newton’s progress.
▪ Rivera says Newton came in at 246 pounds. Newton has previously played weighing as much as 260.
▪ He wouldn’t divulge Kelvin Benjamin’s weight but said Benjamin came in where he needed to.
▪ The team was in a conditioning class as Rivera spoke, and he said there was 100 percent attendance.
▪ Rivera confirmed that Daryl Williams is the leader at right tackle heading into camp.
▪ He said he was happy with the Trai Turner deal. “Your right guard has to be somebody special,” he said.
▪ Rivera is excited to see what rookie fullback and sixth round draft pick Alex Armah can do with pads on, citing his experience in college as a two-way player and remarking that he thinks Armah can contribute well on special teams.
