Gallery: Carolina Panthers return to Spartanburg

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is the center of the media's attention after Olsen arrived at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Olsen had been considering a holdout while seeking a new contract.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, center/top walks to the team's dorm from his Audi after arriving at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The car's paint scheme is a match to the Oregon Ducks. Stewart referred to the car as the "Duck Mobile."
Carolina Panthers linebacker David Mayo, right, is assisted with his move into the team's dorm by an equipment intern after arriving at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen speaks with a member of team personnel after arriving at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Olsen had been considering a holdout while seeking a new contract.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen drives to the front of the team's dorm after arriving at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Olsen had been considering a holdout while seeking a new contract.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart admires the paint scheme on his Audi after arriving at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The paint scheme is a match to the Oregon Ducks. Stewart referred to the car as the "Duck Mobile."
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, center, was asked about he and his brother Matt Kalil's trip to Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen glances over at the media after arriving at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Olsen had been considering a holdout while seeking a new contract.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson arrives at the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, right and guard Andrew Norwell, left, talk outside the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers rolls two of his suitcases into the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brenton Bersin carries a refrigerator from his car into the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley, left, is the center of attention for a Panthers video team after arriving at the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson carries some of his personal items into the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Veronon Butler, left and defensive end Ryan Delaire, right, talk as they walk to the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers equipment interns Ellis West, left and Joe Gregory, right, help carry a players personal belongings into the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short arrives at the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, right, jokes with members of the team's personnel as he arrives at the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman smiles as he greets people outside the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton packs up a few remaining items before heading into the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil moves into the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers tackle Matt Kalil moves into the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, left/center, smiles as he and his brother/tackle Matt Kalil move into the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano, left and quarterback Cam Newton, right, catch a ride back to the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, left and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, right, walk on campus at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera answers questions from the media at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, right, is driven across campus by guard Trai Turner, left, at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera stops and watches the gathering of media near the terrier statue on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess yells out to a teammate after arriving at the team's dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
