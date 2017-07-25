Cam Newton has Panthers coach Ron Rivera ‘pretty excited’ about start of camp

More Videos

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams 3:10

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams

Pause
York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe 1:00

York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game 3:17

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments 0:57

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 1:05

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation 2:34

Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation

Moose and McCormick: gunpowder in the air at Milltown Showdown 3:23

Moose and McCormick: gunpowder in the air at Milltown Showdown

  • How's Cam Newton's confidence?

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to a question about quarterback Cam Newton's confidence during his first training camp press conference on Tuesday.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to a question about quarterback Cam Newton's confidence during his first training camp press conference on Tuesday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to a question about quarterback Cam Newton's confidence during his first training camp press conference on Tuesday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton has Panthers coach Ron Rivera ‘pretty excited’ about start of camp

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

July 25, 2017 4:12 PM

SPARTANBURG

While all the attention has centered on Cam Newton’s surgically repaired throwing shoulder this offseason, the Carolina Panthers quarterback showed up at training camp with a slimmer waistline.

The 6-foot-5 Newton has played at as much as 260 pounds throughout his first six seasons, but weighed in Tuesday around 246 – a pound off his listed weight of 245.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera thinks the fact that Newton dropped weight while rehabbing his shoulder is a good sign.

“Pretty excited about where he is right now,” Rivera said. “Again, he’s been like this all offseason. He’s had a very good offseason, considering the fact he couldn’t throw. But he worked very hard, very diligently. I’m excited to see him on the field (Wednesday).”

Rivera said Newton will be limited at the start of training camp – four months after he underwent surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff that bothered him toward the end of last season.

Newton began light throwing in June and held his annual throwing camp last week with Panthers receivers at the Under Armour facilities. The reports from Baltimore were positive.

“He had a good week last week from what I understand so I’m excited to see him in action,” Rivera said. “I feel good about where he is.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams 3:10

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams

Pause
York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe 1:00

York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game 3:17

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments 0:57

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 1:05

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation 2:34

Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation

Moose and McCormick: gunpowder in the air at Milltown Showdown 3:23

Moose and McCormick: gunpowder in the air at Milltown Showdown

  • Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams

    Jimmy Wallace and The Herald’s Bret McCormick discuss the South Pointe-York showdown Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, a matchup that will determine the Region 3-4A championship.

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams

View More Video