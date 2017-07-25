Cam Newton has Panthers coach Ron Rivera ‘pretty excited’ about start of camp

More Videos 3:10 Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams Pause 1:00 York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe 3:17 Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game 0:57 Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 1:05 Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 1:04 The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 2:34 Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation 3:23 Moose and McCormick: gunpowder in the air at Milltown Showdown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How's Cam Newton's confidence? Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to a question about quarterback Cam Newton's confidence during his first training camp press conference on Tuesday. Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to a question about quarterback Cam Newton's confidence during his first training camp press conference on Tuesday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to a question about quarterback Cam Newton's confidence during his first training camp press conference on Tuesday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com