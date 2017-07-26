Rookie’s mom had a good reason to turn Panthers training camp into the carpool lane

Carolina Panthers rookie Curtis Samuel describes himself on his Twitter page as “just a kid from Brooklyn (New York) living out his dream.”
Tuesday, Samuel’s mom was on hand in Spartanburg, S.C., where the Panthers opened training camp, to witness a part of that dream. Nicole Samuel, as seen in this NFL Network video, dropped her son off on his first day of work. That’s her in the background waving.
Curtis Samuel got dropped off by his mom. Smart rookie move. She's proudly watching. #panthers #NFLTrainingCamp @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/1Ee9JA0T45— Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) July 25, 2017
Of course, social media caught wind of the video and chewed up some bandwidth debating it. But there was a practical and simple reason for this NFL mom to drop off her rookie son at his first full training camp.
She needs the car.
Panthers rookie receiver Curtis Samuel getting dropped off at the dorm… By his mom. Good stuff.— Joe Person (@josephperson) July 25, 2017
Was the Wofford orientation staff there to unload his car and move him in?— Durning Moore (@DurningMoore) July 25, 2017
WBTV’s Chris Dyches reports that Samuel, the Panthers’ second-round draft pick, said that his mom planned to drive the car while he’s at camp. Samuel planned to show up at camp with fellow rookie Christian McCaffrey, but their schedules didn’t mesh. So, mom dropped her son off at Wofford College.
It should be noted: The rookie wide receiver’s mom kept her distance and didn’t walk into camp with him. We don’t know if she snuck any healthy snacks into that suitcase.
When Samuel gets a few more NFL paychecks, he’ll be able to buy more cars. But he only has one mom, and for now, she’s got the keys.
The amount of coverage this has gotten has to be horrifying to both of them! She's got every reason to be proud and watch him walk in though— Kris Mynatt (@krismynatt) July 26, 2017
Samuel’s dream has taken him from Erasmus Hall high school in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Ohio State to the Carolina Panthers. Samuel credits his mother for helping him realize his goals.
“I love my mom so much and she’s always been here for me,” Samuel said in a 2015 video. “Without her, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now.”
This week in Spartanburg, the rookie can say that literally.
#BuckeyeFBMomsTribute from Curtis Samuel to his mom, Nicole. #FamilyUnit pic.twitter.com/Q2J3QnzO7c— FPAOS Family Unit (@fpaos_board) May 11, 2015
