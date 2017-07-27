Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton met with the media earlier on Thursday, then saved his best for last in practice.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton met with the media earlier on Thursday, then saved his best for last in practice. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton met with the media earlier on Thursday, then saved his best for last in practice. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had an off day on Thursday – until the end

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

July 27, 2017 6:30 PM

SPARTANBURG

For the better part of 90 minutes Thursday, Cam Newton was off.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback misfired on a couple of passes and looked very much like a passer who hadn’t participated in full-squad drills since December.

And then Newton delivered a long pass to tight end Greg Olsen, who got behind second-year corner Daryl Worley, for a touchdown on Newton’s final throw of practice.

The well-timed and nicely thrown pass – which covered about 50 yards in the air – was another step in Newton’s recovery from shoulder surgery in March.

Newton is taking all the reps with the first-team offense. But until his throw to Olsen, he hadn’t uncorked any of his trademark deep spirals.

“He’s working that timing back and he is a little bit rusty, so he’s got to build himself on,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “Early on you see (the rust). But as practice wore on you could see his footwork getting in sync with his hips and getting in sync with his shoulders. That’s a good thing. That means it’s coming along.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game
Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:22

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 0:43

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

View More Video