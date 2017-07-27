Carolina Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu (66), in his second stint with the team, could improve his roster chances if he can perform well as Matt Kalil’s backup at left tackle.
Carolina Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu (66), in his second stint with the team, could improve his roster chances if he can perform well as Matt Kalil’s backup at left tackle. Bob Leverone AP
Carolina Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu (66), in his second stint with the team, could improve his roster chances if he can perform well as Matt Kalil’s backup at left tackle. Bob Leverone AP

Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ Amini Silatolu looking for traction at a new spot

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

July 27, 2017 6:55 PM

SPARTANBURG

A familiar face has been getting reps at a (somewhat) unfamiliar position this week.

Amini Silatolu was a guard during his first stint with the Panthers, starting 15 games as a rookie in 2012 after Marty Hurney picked him in the second round. But Silatolu, who returned to Carolina during the offseason, has been working at left tackle with the second-team offense during the first two practices at Wofford.

Silatolu, who was out of the league last year after Chicago cut him in September, can improve his value to the team and the offensive line depth if he plays well at tackle.

The first three tackles seem set with free agent acquisition Matt Kalil, returning starter Daryl Williams and second-round pick Taylor Moton. But Silatolu’s familiarity with the offense and position versatility could give him a leg up for one of the final roster spots.

“Amini’s a veteran. He played it for us a few snaps for us in the past. But he also played it in college (at Division II Midwestern State),” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “So he’s a guy that could also help and be that fourth tackle we’re looking for.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game
Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:22

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 0:43

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

View More Video