Panthers’ Amini Silatolu looking for traction at a new spot

A familiar face has been getting reps at a (somewhat) unfamiliar position this week.
Amini Silatolu was a guard during his first stint with the Panthers, starting 15 games as a rookie in 2012 after Marty Hurney picked him in the second round. But Silatolu, who returned to Carolina during the offseason, has been working at left tackle with the second-team offense during the first two practices at Wofford.
Silatolu, who was out of the league last year after Chicago cut him in September, can improve his value to the team and the offensive line depth if he plays well at tackle.
The first three tackles seem set with free agent acquisition Matt Kalil, returning starter Daryl Williams and second-round pick Taylor Moton. But Silatolu’s familiarity with the offense and position versatility could give him a leg up for one of the final roster spots.
“Amini’s a veteran. He played it for us a few snaps for us in the past. But he also played it in college (at Division II Midwestern State),” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “So he’s a guy that could also help and be that fourth tackle we’re looking for.”
