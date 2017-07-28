2 draft picks among those who missed Panthers’ first padded practice

The Carolina Panthers were missing two of their draft picks during Friday’s first full-pads practice.
Receiver Curtis Samuel, the team’s second-round pick, received treatment on his hamstrings during the session after feeling some tightness according to head coach Ron Rivera.
Fifth-round defensive back Corn Elder was held out of practice for the second consecutive day and had a large brace around his knee. According to the team website, Elder had some soreness in his knee and received and MRI, which showed a patella stress fracture. He is week-to-week.
Starting nickel Captain Munnerlyn was also held out of practice again after straining his hamstring about a week ago.
