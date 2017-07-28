Carolina Panthers

Mother of all hog mollies Iddings signs with Panthers

By Jourdan Rodrigue

July 28, 2017 5:17 PM

SPARTANBURG

The Panthers have signed defensive lineman Drew Iddings, a source told the Observer on Friday evening.

Iddings, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman out of South Dakota, worked with the team during minicamp this spring and was worked out on Friday morning in Spartanburg. The Panthers’ roster now sits at a league-allotted maximum of 90 players.

Iddings, 24, was formerly with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent. Oakland helped him add about 35 pounds since his college days and used him as a 3-technique.

Iddings displays surprising athleticism for his size. At the NFL Combine in 2016, he ran a 4.74-second 40-yard dash and was a high-jump state champion twice in high school in South Dakota - according to his student bio, he cleared 6 feet, 9 inches as a personal best.

