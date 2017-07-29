Carolina Panthers rookie receiver Curtis Samuel (10) missed practice Saturday at Wofford College in Spartanburg with a hamstring issue.
Carolina Panthers rookie receiver Curtis Samuel (10) missed practice Saturday at Wofford College in Spartanburg with a hamstring issue. Chuck Burton AP
Carolina Panthers rookie receiver Curtis Samuel (10) missed practice Saturday at Wofford College in Spartanburg with a hamstring issue. Chuck Burton AP

Carolina Panthers

2 rookies miss Panthers practice again, 1 will miss a big chunk of camp

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

July 29, 2017 2:20 PM

SPARTANBURG

The Carolina Panthers were again without two of their young draft picks on Saturday.

Receiver Curtis Samuel did not play for the second day in a row, but was present on the field. Samuel has been receiving treatment on his hamstrings after feeling some tightness.

Corner Corn Elder will miss a large chunk of camp as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his knee. With veteran corner Captain Munnerlyn also out with a hamstring strain, undrafted free agent rookie Cole Luke had a huge opportunity to step in in the nickel package. Luke broke up two passes and covered well.

Veteran defensive end Charles Johnson presumably took a “vet day” and did not practice. Defensive tackle Kyle Love did not practice with an ankle injury. Tackle Dan France and defensive tackle Tony Johnson also did not practice with unknown injuries.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game
Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:22

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 0:43

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

View More Video