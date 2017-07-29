2 rookies miss Panthers practice again, 1 will miss a big chunk of camp

The Carolina Panthers were again without two of their young draft picks on Saturday.
Receiver Curtis Samuel did not play for the second day in a row, but was present on the field. Samuel has been receiving treatment on his hamstrings after feeling some tightness.
Corner Corn Elder will miss a large chunk of camp as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his knee. With veteran corner Captain Munnerlyn also out with a hamstring strain, undrafted free agent rookie Cole Luke had a huge opportunity to step in in the nickel package. Luke broke up two passes and covered well.
Veteran defensive end Charles Johnson presumably took a “vet day” and did not practice. Defensive tackle Kyle Love did not practice with an ankle injury. Tackle Dan France and defensive tackle Tony Johnson also did not practice with unknown injuries.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments