‘Three and Out’: Cam Newton shouldn’t be reduced to one sound byte; more from camp

Amid a large (and uncecessary) amount of misconception surrounding quarterback Cam Newton at training camp this week, there was actual football being played.
I was joined by my Observer colleagues Joe Person and Scott Fowler to shoot down some circulating opinions about Newton and discuss our stars and concerns of camp so far.
Later, I spoke with middle linebacker David Mayo about how he’s stepping into a bigger role, developing his ability to cover and what it’s like to mentor rookie linebackers Ben Boulware and Zeek Bigger – and about that infamous Thomas Davis cardboard cutout.
