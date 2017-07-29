Carolina Panthers rookie kicker Harrison Butker, with lone kicking responsibilities in Saturday training camp practice, hit four of six attempts.
Carolina Panthers rookie kicker Harrison Butker, with lone kicking responsibilities in Saturday training camp practice, hit four of six attempts. Chuck Burton AP
Carolina Panthers rookie kicker Harrison Butker, with lone kicking responsibilities in Saturday training camp practice, hit four of six attempts. Chuck Burton AP

Carolina Panthers

Panthers rookie kicker gets all day to impress or not: And the results ...

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

July 29, 2017 4:25 PM

SPARTANBURG

It just wasn’t the right day for Carolina Panthers rookie kicker and seventh-round pick Harrison Butker.

It was more of a wide-left day, actually.

Butker had the lone kicking responsibilities in Saturday’s Panthers training camp practice, and hit four of six attempts. The two he missed were back-to-back, and both sailed past the left side of the uprights.

“I think he’s just learning to get the feel for it,” said head coach Ron Rivera.

Butker did impress with his last kick – a 52-yarder right through the middle of the uprights, with plenty of extra room to go.

“He’s getting used to it. He’s a work in progress. I look forward to the opportunity he gets when we get to the preseason.”

Butker is in a kicking competition for a roster spot with veteran Graham Gano, who did not kick on Saturday.

“We are alternating,” said Rivera. “What they want to do is one day just one guy kicks the whole thing, so (Sunday) it’ll be all Graham.”

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game
Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:22

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 0:43

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

View More Video