Here’s what scale said when Kelvin Benjamin weighed in at Panthers training camp

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game Pause 0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano 0:25 Panthers QB Cam Newton is back 1:43 Cam Newton on accountability after officer-involved shootings 1:11 Cam Newton on Panthers' win 1:40 Panthers at Broncos: 5 bold predictions 1:23 Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on the significance of the final preseason game 0:55 Luke Kuechly gives boy a fifth birthday to remember Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke about quarterback Cam Newton experiencing soreness in his shoulder on Monday following practice. Newton did not attempt a pass during the practice. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke about quarterback Cam Newton experiencing soreness in his shoulder on Monday following practice. Newton did not attempt a pass during the practice. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer jsiner@charlotteobserver.com