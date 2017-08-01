Carolina Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, left, speaks with tackle Matt Kalil, center, and center Ryan Kalil, right, along the sideline during practice on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, left, speaks with tackle Matt Kalil, center, and center Ryan Kalil, right, along the sideline during practice on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, left, speaks with tackle Matt Kalil, center, and center Ryan Kalil, right, along the sideline during practice on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Left tackle Matt Kalil dealing with more than an adjustment to Spartanburg’s humidity

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

August 01, 2017 1:50 PM

SPARTANBURG

Last week, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera laughed off the slight limitation of new left tackle Matt Kalil, saying he was “adjusting to the humidity.”

Kalil, who formerly played in Minnesota, trained this spring in Southern California with his brother, Panthers center Ryan Kalil.

But Matt Kalil is dealing with a little something other than the glaring Spartanburg sun. Rivera confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, after Kalil spent practice on the stationary bike and on the sideline, that the left tackle has a groin injury. His timeline to return is unclear.

The injury is not related to the hip surgery Kalil had last year to repair a genetic problem he had played with since college, Rivera said.

In Kalil’s place at left tackle was backup Amini Silatolu.

Kalil was signed in free agency to a five-year, $55.5 million contract to replace former left tackle Michael Oher, who has since been cut.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game
Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:22

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 0:43

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

View More Video