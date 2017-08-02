Gallery: Carolina Panthers 08.02.17

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton walks to the line to begin drills at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton jogs to practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, entertains his teammates during stretching at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Looking on at center is quarterback Joe Webb.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left/center, shakes hands with his teammates prior to the start of drills at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stretches before practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stretches during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton laughs following a play during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton talks to a teammate following a play during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell, center, provides protection for quarterback Cam Newton as he takes the snap during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell stares at the defensive line prior to getting into position during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell, right, stares across the line at linebacker David Mayo, left, prior to the snap during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers center Gino Gradkowski, left, guard Andrew Norwell, center and guard Trai Turner, right, watch a series of plays during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell looks to block a defender during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers guards Trai Turner, left and Andrew Norwell, right, stop to sign an autograph for a young fan following practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell stops to play with a young child following practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Looking on at right is guard Trai Turner.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey laughs as he and other players are entertained by quarterback Cam Newton during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs over pads during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left and running back Christian McCaffrey, right, talk during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, center, breaks into a hole as the defense converges during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, breaks to the outside on a run during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey misses a short pass reception during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, is met by safety Colin Jones, left, on a run up the middle during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, right, works with defensive tackle Gabriel Mass, left, during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, right, works with defensive tackle Gabriel Mass, left, during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison, left, talks with defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, right, during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison, left, walks off the field with his teammates following practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, left and quarterback Cam Newton, right, talk during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula, left and head coach Ron Rivera, right, talk during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, left, watches kicker Graham Gano's, right, approach to the ball during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson prepares for practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, center, stands with his teammates along a sideline watching a series during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, right, races around the end toward quarterback Derek Anderson, left, during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker, right, grabs ahold of linebacker Jeremy Cash's face mask on a run during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jeff Richards intercepts a pass during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jeff Richards glances over is shoulder after intercepting a pass during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, center, looks for room to run following a pass reception during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker, left, jokes with quarterback Garrett Gilbert, right, after Gilbert stumbled on a run during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, left, is unable to make a pass reception as linebacker Jeremy Cash, center and cornerback James Bradberry, right, converge during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers guard Chris Scott, center, calms a defender down following a play during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Ben Boulware, left, pats teammate/tackle Tyrus Thompson on the helmet after players became a little aggressive following the whistle during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers players become a little over aggressive following the whistle during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Ben Boulware, left, grabs ahold of tackle Tyrus Thompson, right, after players became a little over aggressive following the whistle during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson, left, drops back to pass to a receiver during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley and his family stroll past fans following practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
