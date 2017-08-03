Unable to walk in February, Panthers’ Charles Johnson wondered if his career was over

More Videos 1:31 He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. Pause 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 2:57 Thanks to one Fort Mill church, some local kids will have sweet dreams 2:26 Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 0:21 Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:22 Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street 1:47 Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:55 Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 0:37 Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Charles Johnson finds relief from back surgery Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson woke up during the offseason unable to get out of bed and walk due to severe back pain. Johnson found relief through surgery and is now back practicing with at Wofford College in preparation for the 2017 season. Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson woke up during the offseason unable to get out of bed and walk due to severe back pain. Johnson found relief through surgery and is now back practicing with at Wofford College in preparation for the 2017 season. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson woke up during the offseason unable to get out of bed and walk due to severe back pain. Johnson found relief through surgery and is now back practicing with at Wofford College in preparation for the 2017 season. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer