Gallery: Carolina Panthers 08.03.17

Carolina Panthers linebacker Ben Boulware, center, calls out a play during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, center, talks with members of the Dorman High football team prior to the team's joint practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, left and quarterback Cam Newton joke with one another prior to the team's joint practice with Dorman High on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, left, talks with members of the Dorman High football team prior to the team's joint practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry, left, applies defensive pressure on wide receiver Devin Funchess, right, during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive ends Mario Addison, left and Julius Peppers, right, watch the team run through a series during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, center, talks with members of the Dorman High football team prior to the team's joint practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess runs onto the practice field on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey catches a pass as cornerback James Bradberry attempts to disrupt the catch on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd, right, catches a pass as cornerback Teddy Williams, left, applies pressure during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton carries the ball during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, right and members of the Dorman High football team, left, stop to watch Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly drop and do pushups during the team's joint practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers offensive line coach John Matsko, center, gives instructions to players during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd, left and cornerback James Bradberry, right, work on their footwork with cornerback Daryl Worley, center, during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker, right, smiles as he runs down the sideline with quarterback Joe Webb, left, attempting to push him out of bounds during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. In center is punter Michael Palardy.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton tries passing with his left arm during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman, right, attempts to punch the ball out from running back Jonathan Stewart, left, during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard keeps his eyes on the ball as he makes a pass reception during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jeff Richards, back to camera, tries to get in front of running back Christian McCaffrey, left, on a run during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Trevor Graham, right, catches a pass as cornerback Teddy Williams, left, passes by during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, left, talks with quarterback Cam Newton, right, during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers offensive line coach John Matsko, center, during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers offensive line coach John Matsko, back/right, during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, left, talks with center Ryan Kalil, right, during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry applies defensive pressure on a wide receiver, left, during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz, left, catches a pass to the back of the end zone as linebacker Ben Boulware, right, looks on during practice on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams, center, talks to members of the Dorman High football team during the team's joint practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Members of the Dorman High football team, left, watch as Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, right, works through his pre-practice routine at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton yells praise to a teammate after a pass reception at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
