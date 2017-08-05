Cam Newton did a little bit of everything at FanFest, except ...

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton did a little bit of everything Friday night at FanFest – except throw.
Those in attendance at Bank of America Stadium got a peek at what Newton’s week in Spartanburg looked like, as Newton stretched his surgically repaired shoulder and handed the ball off a lot.
But because this was FanFest and Cam is Cam, he also hip-bumped rookie running back Christian McCaffrey after a short touchdown run and led the crowd in the wave late in the two-hour practice.
It was the fourth consecutive practice during which Newton rested his shoulder after he experienced soreness following the first week of training camp at Wofford. With the Panthers off Saturday, it means Newton will have gone at least a week since his last real throw.
Newton underwent surgery in March on a partially torn rotator cuff. He missed all of OTAs and minicamp, but threw during a passing camp with some of the Panthers’ backs and receivers in Baltimore in July.
He participated in each of the Panthers’ first five practices in Spartanburg, but was pulled from team drills near the end of practice on July 30.
Left tackle Matt Kalil participated in the first half of Friday’s session. Kalil has been dealing with a groin issue that sidelined him for most of the week.
Kalil did individual drills and some of the offensive line walkthroughs before joining the other injured players for conditioning and stretching at one end of the field.
But Kalil said afterward his groin feels better and he expects to be full speed when the Panthers resume practices Sunday.
“Just trying to be smart and not make something worse than it is,” he said. “I’ll be ready to go.”
Kalil, a southern California native who spent his first five seasons with Minnesota, also had trouble initially dealing with the Spartanburg humidity.
“I’m not used to it, man. I’m used to 70 degrees during camp,” Kalil said. “I’m acclimated now, feeling good and it’s only going to get me in better shape.”
