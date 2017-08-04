Fan Fest: Cam Newton’s arm a no-show, others (quick-)step up to add excitement factor

More Videos 0:21 Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win Pause 1:36 York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 3:12 New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' 2:30 Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 1:38 Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 1:14 Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Scenes from 2017 Carolina Panthers Fan Fest Fans get glimpse of 2017 edition of Carolina Panthers during practice at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Fans get glimpse of 2017 edition of Carolina Panthers during practice at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Fans get glimpse of 2017 edition of Carolina Panthers during practice at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer