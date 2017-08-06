Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is looking forward to the first pre-season game, which is on Wednesday against the Houston Texans. David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is looking forward to the first pre-season game, which is on Wednesday against the Houston Texans. David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Panthers ready to hit someone else – even if that someone is J.J. Watt

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

August 06, 2017 8:22 PM

SPARTANBURG

The Panthers have reached the dog days of training camp.

They’ve completed nine of their scheduled 14 practices at Wofford and can start to see the finish line. But they’re not done yet ... and it’s hot.

Enter the Houston Texans.

The Panthers will take a break from hitting each other Wednesday night for their first preseason game against the Texans, who had the NFL’s No. 1 defense in 2016 despite missing defensive end J.J. Watt most of the season.

While not slighting Houston, Carolina tight end Ed Dickson said the Panthers’ defense has some starters he’s tired of seeing.

“I love Luke (Kuechly), but to (not) see him in the A gap every once in a while (would be good),” Dickson said. “I’ll be happy to hit someone else – a different color (jersey). And just see who you are. It’s been a while since we’ve played games.”

JJWattAP.jpg
The Panthers will take a break from hitting each other Wednesday night for their first preseason game against the Texans and defensive end J.J. Watt, above.
Chris Tilley AP

Sunday was the Panthers’ hottest practice in Spartanburg, with temperatures in the low 90s. Afterward head coach Ron Rivera said he could start to see players getting frustrated.

It’s not just the players. Rivera said camp practices are hard to evaluate as coaches because while the tempo is fast, the drills do not include tackling or full contact.

“You don’t get a real sense and feel,” Rivera said. “That’s what’s so important about having the preseason games because now it gets ratcheted up one more notch and you really do see where you are.”

For the Panthers’ tight ends, backs and offensive tackles, facing edge rushers J.J. Watt – who is expected to play Wednesday after having two back surgeries last year – and Jadeveon Clowney should give them a good idea of where their blocking stacks up.

“If (Watt) is out there, we’re going to give him some love taps,” Dickson said. “I respect their defense. I watched them a lot very closely, to see the things that they do. If they get to play, I’m excited to go compete against them.”

Will Panthers' Star Lotulelei up his performance level in contract year?

Joe Person shares observations about Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei's upcoming season, a contract year for the team's top draft pick of 2013.

David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

